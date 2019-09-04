A first-of-its-kind video game entertainment venue is coming to Melbourne

Have you been looking for a new place to play? Fortress Melbourne is a 2700sq.m spanning three entire floors of Emporium Melbourne dedicated to gaming of every kind.

From esports to tabletop RPG’s, Fortress Melbourne has been purpose built to cater to gaming fans of any stripe. Seriously, take a look at the feature list straight from the press release:

Purpose-built, dedicated esports arena with retractable 200 seat grandstand on lower ground

50+ networked PCs within arena when seating is retracted

Esports “sports” bar to complement arena

Broadcast and production facilities

400+ sq/m themed basement “tavern” bar and restaurant

Dedicated 56 PC LAN lounge

4 streamer pods

200+ sq/m function room with 40 extra PC’s for private events, birthday parties

Dedicated area for RPG and tabletop gaming

Professional esports boot camp room & training facilities

5+ big screens across both floors of the venue, broadcasting live tournaments and international playoffs year round

Purpose built “casual console” gaming suites throughout the venue

Merchandise store with esports apparel and tech

A full service restaurant

Two bars

Someone’s been reading my dream journal.

The development was born out of a partnership between Fortress Esports and the US-based Allied Esports, whose network of esports venues and production facilities (like the HyperX Esports Arena in Las Vegas) rank among the world’s best, making Fortress Melbourne a new destination for serious esports competitions.

It’s certainly an ambitious project, and we’re excited to see the results. The Melbourne location is set to open in 2020, with Fortress looking to roll out further locations across Australia and New Zealand.