Sydney Contemporary announce Opening Night, Performance Contemporary, and Kid Contemporary programs – as well as something new!

One of the most celebrated art events on Sydney’s cultural calendar, international art fair Sydney Contemporary has this year announced a new curated strain, running alongside their much anticipated Opening Night, Performance Contemporary, and Kid Contemporary programs.

New program NEXT will focus on cutting edge contemporary art, produced by emerging artists under the age of 35. Pieces will be priced at $5,000 AUD and under, giving collectors and enthusiasts an opportunity to appreciate and acquire work from the next generation of talent.

Sydney Contemporary will this year host work from some 450 artists, hailing from 34 different countries, and represented by over 90 galleries – and all this before the program for Installation Contemporary is announced!

The fair will take over Carriageworks from September 12th to September 15th, with a VIP preview night on September 11th. Designed to appeal to both the casual art lover and the serious collector, Sydney Contemporary is a must-see event for anyone interested in modern and contemporary art.

Tickets and further information, including program details, can be found on the Sydney Contemporary website.

Sydney Contemporary is presented in partnership with Deutsche Bank.

Header image credit: Jacquie Manning, provided by Sydney Contemporary PR team.