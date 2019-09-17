Catch Monica Lewinsky in conversation with Leigh Sales, as part of UNSW and Carriageworks’ UNTHINKABLE

Running from 7th – 9th of November, ideas festival UNTHINKABLE is a joint venture from Sydney’s Carriageworks and The UNSW Centre for Ideas. Featuring speakers from around the world, the three day event will explore the questions we haven’t asked, the futures we can avoid, and the inevitability of unexpected realities.

UNTHINKABLE Curator and Director of the UNSW Centre for Ideas Ann Mossop says

“UNTHINKABLE is an opportunity to think about the future in all of its unpredictable glory. With a line-up of great speakers, we’ll be talking about issues from the global to the personal; and asking our audiences to explore ideas in a new and different way.”

Monica Lewinsky, Reza Aslan, and Mona Eltahawy are amongst the guest speakers, with the likes of Leigh Sales, Marc Fennell, and Clementine Ford taking on hosting and moderator roles.

Taking place at venues across both Carriageworks and UNSW, you can find the full lineup, as well as ticketing information, here.

Jodie Sloan

Rogue academic, philosophical sloven, and earnest scribbler. Likes: Stiff drinks, good books, and the musical stylings of Frank Sinatra. Also likes: Pop culture, feminism, and excessive use of CAPSLOCK.

