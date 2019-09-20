Oz Comic Con Brisbane & Sydney are about to land

As we nudge ever closer to the warmer months but not quite before the closing of the year the pop culture scene gets an injection with Oz Comic Con landing in both Brisbane and Sydney over consecutive weekends. Pop culture conventions have long left an impression on the scene particularly for fans of film and television as they get an opportunity to rub shoulders with some of their favourite celebrities.

The Brisbane and Sydney events will play host to film and tv stars such as Hayley Atwell, John Barrowman*, KJ Apa**, Luke Baines, Keiynan Lonsdale, Aisha Tyler, Jason Dohring, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Michael Eklund, Osric Chau, Caitlin Glass, Aaron Dismuke and Sarah Wiedenheft.

(* John Barrowman appearing in Brisbane on Sunday only, ** KJ Apa appearing in Sydney only)

The event will also have a variety of authors of books and comic illustrators available to meet and potentially arrange commissioned artworks such as Bosslogic, Nicola Scott, Tom Taylor, Wayne Nichols, Stewart McKenny, Isobelle Carmody, Queenie Chan and quite a few more.

There will be panels from industry professionals discussing everything from how to make your own comic book, to how to fix your cosplay to anime voice acting tips.

Fans can also get autographs or professional photos with their favourite celebrity by prepurchasing tokens. They can also ask questions during the celebrity Q&A panels which are included as part of the entry ticket.

The event will be happening over the next two weekends in Brisbane and Sydney.

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre – September 21st and 22nd

Sydney Showgrounds, Sydney Olympic Park – September 28th and 29th

For more information or to purchase your tickets go to the Oz Comic Con website.