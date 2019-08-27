You can now glamp in a luxury yurt in Iceland’s Golden Circle

Located in the heart of Iceland’s iconic Golden Circle, adventure travel operator Explore has unveiled a collection of bespoke yurts as a new accommodation concept. Collectively titled Náttúra Yurtel, the gorgeous luxury tents will feature in a new three night, four day trip that officially kicks off at the start of April 2020.

Appropriately dubbed Iceland Yurt Adventure, the new itinerary will pack a lot of Iceland’s iconic sights in to that short time, visiting three of the most storied waterfalls in the world – Skogafoss, Seljalandsfoss and Gullfoss – as well as the black basalt cliffs at Vik I Mydral. Those heading out on the adventure itinerary will also be spending a decent amount of time in Reykjavik, a city known for it’s laid-back culture and progressive nature.

That won’t be all though. The famous Strokkur Geyser will be visited, as will UNESCO Heritage Listed Thingvellir National Park, and a natural geo-thermal pool known locally as “Secret Lagoon”.

The tents are located on a working Icelandic horse farm, all of which were commissioned by Explore and built in Mongolia by a family with a long history in yurt building. Guests can sleep under the stars in complete comfort, as the yurts come with en-suite facilities, underfloor heating and communal yurts for relaxing in.

A three night stay costs from $1,630pp departing 27 April 2020. The price includes breakfast and two dinners. The trip is limited to a maximum of 14 people.

For more information over to exploreworldwide.com.au

Chris Singh

Chris Singh is the Deputy Editor of the AU review, an obsessive hip hop nerd, a whisky drinker, and a lover of all things travel. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter with @chrisdsingh.

