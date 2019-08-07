You can now do late-night ghost tours in Queen Victoria Building

Sydney’s immense Queen Victoria Building is preparing to throw open doors after-hours for QVB After Dark LIVE, set for Thursday 22nd August where the complex’s rich heritage and cultural significance will be illustrated from various perspectives.

Promising an interactive multi-floor experience, the building will come alive from 6pm to 9pm with hour-long sessions featuring roving artists and interactive performances. Much of the internal building will glow red, having been lit up in an eye-catching way never-before-seen at the QVB.

Live music will feature courtesy of Ginger and the Ghost and several retail activations will showcase the building’s many residents, including Inglot who will be putting on “After Dark Glamour Sessions”.

Though most exciting are the ticketed after-dark tours which will be running every hour from 6:40pm to 9:40pm, taking guests around the building and visiting parts that are usually closed to the public. It’ll be a good ol’ fashioned ghost tour, with participants learning about the building’s supernatural history and resident ghost, Mei Quong Tart who was a former QVB merchant killed in 1903 following a botched robbery attempt.

Organisers are saying that QVB AFter Dark LIVE represents a change in direction for the beloved complex, as it moves towards a more “inclusive, connected and creative future”.

QVB After Dark LIVE is part of the QVB After Dark arts and culture program that runs from 1

August to early September 2019. For more information head to qvb.com.au/#after-dark