Travel Deals: All Nippon Airways just announced a huge sale on flights to Japan

Japan’s largest five-star airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) has today launched their largest sale throughout Asia and Australia to date, greatly reducing prices for flights from 17 different cities to Japan.

Aussies who have been enjoying greater access to Japan for the past few years, now have a better chance than ever at heading to the country with an airline that is frequently regarded as one of the cleanest, safest and most comfortable in the world.

Titled the “Hello Blue Sale”, the price cuts will last from today until 30th July valid for economy class flights coming from Australia between 1st November 2019 and 12th March 2020. From Sydney, this starts from $785 return, and from Perth this starts from $710 return.

“By offering a wide range of potential destinations during the Hello Blue Sale, ANA hopes to meet the expanding need for air travel from Asia and Australian to Japan”, said Isao Ono, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Asia and Oceania, ANA. “In addition to our high standards for customer service and hospitality, we strive to make our flights as accessible as possible by offering affordable prices”

The 17 eligible departure cities during the sales period include: Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Phnom Penh, Yangon, Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai (commencing on October 27, 2019), Sydney, and Perth (commencing on September 1, 2019).

To jump on the sale head to ana.co.jp/en/au/