Three new drinks that will dominate Father’s Day this year

If the way to dad’s heart is through premium alcohol, you’ve got your job all set out for you this year as Father’s Day fast approaches. Three of the most widely recognised and super premium brands have either released new expressions, or are doing something different for Dad Day, in 2019. And they are well worth paying attention to.

Wild Turkey is keeping it super exclusive with the latest release from an acclaimed collection, Glenfiddich have got the goods when it comes to making dad feel super special, and Chivas is about to make a huge impact with their latest expression. Pick any, or all, of these three and congratulations in advance, you’ve won Father’s Day.

Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Revival Bourbon

Price: $199 for 750ml

Other family members are going to have a hard time topping this for the Bourbon-loving Dad this Friday. As the fourth releases to Wild Turkey’s annual “Master’s Keep” limited edition series, the Master’s Keep Revival is going to spice Dad Day up significantly, given the blend of Wild Turkey Kentucky Straight Bourbon has been aged 12-15 years before being finished in 20-year old Oloroso Sherry casks. That translates to a profile of soft and creamy hints of space and sweet tropical fruits, which eventually give way to a long finish of dried apricots, honey and more subtle spice. Like I said, this is going to be hard to beat.

More info HERE.

Glenfiddich

We’re not talking any particular release here, just any of the stories Glenfiddich range will do. The super premium Scotch whisky label has this year introduced a Father’s Day program where you can get the label on any bottle inscribed with a personal message. It’ll give you dad’s collection some real personality, as well as give him a true sense of ownership and exclusivity over whatever you choose, be it the Glenfiddich 12 Year Old, Glenfiddich 15 Year Old, Glenfiddich 18 Year Old, Glenfiddich 21 Year Old, or the (damn exceptional) Glenfiddich Experimental Series IPA or Project XX bottles. All you’ve got to do is purchase a bottle from any liquor store in Australia and create a personalised label at the website linked below (you can also use the website to find your nearest retailer). Although do note that select Dan Murphy’s, First Choice and some independent stores are offering in-store personalisation – given Father’s Day is this weekend, you might want to try one of those first.

Head to the website HERE.

Chivas Extra 13 American Rye Cask

Price: $75

Yeah, we’re only dealing with the super premium stuff this year. As one of the leading blended Scotch whiskies, Chivas will be a shoe-in for “Best [insert relationship to Dad]” this September 1st, with the just-released and limited edition Chivas Extra 13 American Rye Cask. The new expression launched exclusively in Australia earlier this month, taming the typical Chivas palate with an exceptionally smooth and accessible profile defined by its mellow notes of sweet and juicy citrus orange, creamy milk chocolate and a slight tinge of cinnamon. And that’s before the magnificent finish that accentuates the sweet, delicate notes of Chivas and adds a new perspective on the classic palate. The bottle is also striking to look at, with outer packaging designed by up-and-coming American street artist, Greg Gossel, incorporating iconic Americana and Chivas brand

history in a striking graffiti inspired design.

You can only get the new expression from BWS and Dan Murphy’s stores across Australia, so get to it.