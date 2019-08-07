Three Blue Ducks is headed to Bali, Maldives on an “island trail”

The legendary Three Blue Ducks, which most recently jumped into the luxury hotel game as the resident restaurant for W Brisbane, is about to go tropical.

Springing off their W connections, chefs Darren Robertson and Mark LaBrooy plan to take their concept overseas for a round of pop-up dinners across W properties in Bali and Maldives. Two exclusive dinners will result from the “island trail”, showcasing the concept along with tropical flavours and locally caught, sustainable seafood to emphasise and built upon the paddock-to-plate ethos that made them famous.

A selection of dishes from each of the below menus will be available for guests at each respective hotel – W Bali – Seminyak, and W Maldives – between November of this year, and January of next.

Check out the full details below, and be sure to head along if you’re in those parts of the world. The menus look incredible.

W Bali – Seminyak x Three Blue Ducks Dinner

Friday 30 August 2019 | Starfish Bloo, W Bali – Seminyak

Pacific Coast Oyster, smoked kelp and cinnamon myrtle vinegar

Raw Indonesian swordfish, burnt cucumber, buttermilk and buckwheat

Lobster, XO butter and greens

Flat iron, coz, pickles and charred herb salsa

Broccoli salad with pickled chillies, almond cream and citrus

Grilled pineapple, chocolate and tepache granita

Fruits, yoghurt and macadamia crunch

wbaliseminyak.com

Tickets From AU$113

W Maldives x Three Blue Ducks Dinner

Friday 6 September 2019 | Fire on the Beach, W Maldives

Local tuna fish Ceviche with quinoa crisps

Jerky with citrus salt

Charred occy with jalapeño and salsa verde

Grilled and butterflied prawns with avo mousse and charred kale

Broccoli salad with pickled chillies, almond cream and citrus

Pomelo, grapefruit and bitter green salad

Maldivian chilli lobster, roti and coconut sambal

Coal roasted chicken with green sauce

Coal cooked green jobfish with galagal, ginger and chilli

Coal roasted yams or sweet potato, coriander and red onion salsa, citrus butter

Pineapple tart titane with lemongrass caramel and custard

Sorbet made from fresh local fruits

wmaldives.com

Tickets from $AU606 (includes beverage selections)

Image: W Maldives.