Three Blue Ducks is headed to Bali, Maldives on an “island trail”

The legendary Three Blue Ducks, which most recently jumped into the luxury hotel game as the resident restaurant for W Brisbane, is about to go tropical.
Springing off their W connections, chefs Darren Robertson and Mark LaBrooy plan to take their concept overseas for a round of pop-up dinners across W properties in Bali and Maldives. Two exclusive dinners will result from the “island trail”, showcasing the concept along with tropical flavours and locally caught, sustainable seafood to emphasise and built upon the paddock-to-plate ethos that made them famous.
A selection of dishes from each of the below menus will be available for guests at each respective hotel – W Bali – Seminyak, and W Maldives – between November of this year, and January of next.
Check out the full details below, and be sure to head along if you’re in those parts of the world. The menus look incredible.
W Bali – Seminyak x Three Blue Ducks Dinner
Friday 30 August 2019 | Starfish Bloo, W Bali – Seminyak
Pacific Coast Oyster, smoked kelp and cinnamon myrtle vinegar
Raw Indonesian swordfish, burnt cucumber, buttermilk and buckwheat
Lobster, XO butter and greens
Flat iron, coz, pickles and charred herb salsa
Broccoli salad with pickled chillies, almond cream and citrus
Grilled pineapple, chocolate and tepache granita
Fruits, yoghurt and macadamia crunch
wbaliseminyak.com
Tickets From AU$113
W Maldives x Three Blue Ducks Dinner
Friday 6 September 2019 | Fire on the Beach, W Maldives
Local tuna fish Ceviche with quinoa crisps
Jerky with citrus salt
Charred occy with jalapeño and salsa verde
Grilled and butterflied prawns with avo mousse and charred kale
Broccoli salad with pickled chillies, almond cream and citrus
Pomelo, grapefruit and bitter green salad
Maldivian chilli lobster, roti and coconut sambal
Coal roasted chicken with green sauce
Coal cooked green jobfish with galagal, ginger and chilli
Coal roasted yams or sweet potato, coriander and red onion salsa, citrus butter
Pineapple tart titane with lemongrass caramel and custard
Sorbet made from fresh local fruits
wmaldives.com
Tickets from $AU606 (includes beverage selections)
Image: W Maldives.