Tasmanian Whisky Week is kicking off later this month

The Tasmanian Whisky and Spirits Association (TWSA) are bringing back their annual Tasmanian Whisky Week, opening up all the many highly regarded distilleries for a huge seven day celebration.

With more than 20 events taking place across the island state between Monday 12th and Sunday 18th August, the hotly anticipated event will kick off at Hobart’s now iconic Macq01 hotel, and eventually wrap with the 200th birthday of legendary Shene Distillery.

Whisky connoisseurs from all over the country regularly descend upon this festive event, trailing around the renowned local distilleries including McHenry Distillery, Lark Distillery, Sullivan’s Cove Distillery and more. Not only is it a sheer reminder of Tasmania’s important place as the whisky capital of Australia, it’s a damn good time, with visitors able to meet the makers, explore hundreds of perfect blends and single malts, and group together on behind-the-scenes tours.

For a full program of events head on over to taswhiskyweek.com

Chris Singh

Chris Singh is the Deputy Editor of the AU review, an obsessive hip hop nerd, a whisky drinker, and a lover of all things travel. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter with @chrisdsingh.

