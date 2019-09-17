Sydney’s epic Burgapalooza is back, and we’ve got the menu

Sydney’s burger lords are once again about to join forces in Parramatta’s Prince Alfred Square Park for Burgapalooza. And if previous years are anything to go by, burger fiends can expect some of the best damn creations from both legendary burger chefs and some widely acclaimed newcomers.

Festival all-stars Down n’ Out, BL Burgers, Burger Head and Mister Gee will be returning to set up stalls and churn out exclusive creations, alongside the likes of Fat Belly Jacks, Black Bear BBQ, Jimmy’s Burgers, Newy Burger Co, and Burger Hounds.

Since festival organisers have hooked up with presenting partners Menulog, the festival has grown substantially. This year, that growth will include a giant, inflatable Wipeout-style obstacle course here anyone game enough to enter can complete an “extreme delivery” for their chance to win free burgers, Menulog vouchers, and glory.

Although we know what you really care about is knowing exactly what you’re going to eat. So we’ve rounded up the menu, giving you a chance to prepare those stomachs before you’re forced to make the forever difficult choice of choosing only one or two of these beauties (unless you want to roll home, of course).

Fat Belly Jacks

Burger: Fat Belly Burger

Features: Nashville hot chicken (hot or southern style), red eye mayo, oak lettuce, bread and butter pickles, custard milk bun.

Down n’ Out

Burger: The Marrow

Features: Scotch fillet wagyu beef patty (from Bravo meats), bone marrow gravy, grana Padano parmesan, secret sauce.

Burger Head

Burger: Unnamed

Features: BH beef pattie, American cheese, Alabama white BBQ sauce, Jalapeno cream cheese, pimento cheese foam, pulled 16 hour BBQ brisket, puffed pork, housemade pickles.

Mister Gee

Burger: Not Quite A Pie

Features: Grass-fed beef patty, double American cheese, mushy peas, grilled onions, bordelaise sauce, Linghams chilli mayo.

Birdman x Jimmy’s Burgers

Burger: Cheetos Hot Chicken Sando

Features: Cheetos fried chicken, McLures sweet n spicy pickles, Westmont jalapenos, American ranch, Cheetos flaming hot puffs, brioche bun.

BL Burgers

Burger: Truff Love (feature image)

Features: BL beef pattie, American cheese, maple glazed salami, truff hot sauce, sliced white onion, BL milk bun.

Newy Burger Co

Burger: The Newy Connection

Features: Truffled Paris mash, southern friend chicken, swiss cheese sauce and gravy, parmesan crusted bun.

Burgers Hounds

Burger: Black Betty (Jam-A-Lam)

Features: Smashed handmade 80/20 beef and bacon patty, Burger Hounds signature maple bacon jam, red cheddar, house pickled Spanish onion and jalapeno blend in garlic and sriracha, Gochujang mayo, signature black bun.

Black Bear BBQ x Fireball Whisky

Non-Burger: Fireball Spiked Pulled Pork with Caramelised Apple

For more information and tickets head on over to burgapalooza.com.au

Date: Sunday 22nd September

Where: Price Alfred Square Park, 353D Church Street, Parramatta

When: From 4:30pm