Saké The Rocks is bringing back a decade of favourite dishes for 10th anniversary

One of Sydney’s most referenced Japanese restaurants, Saké Restaurant & Bar in The Rocks, is turning 10 in October and has sights set on a milestone menu that will celebrate the kitchen’s strong legacy.

Starting things all the way back in October 2009, the restaurant has been an endearing spot for modern Japanese food set in the city’s most historic neighbourhood. And it’s this history that will be showcased for one night only as the kitchen prepares an exclusive seven course menu for Wednesday 16th October, priced at $179pp.

With dinner kicking off at 6pm, and capacity capped at just 40 guests in Sake’s stylish upper-level private dining room, the menu will be handled by Saké chefs and brothers Yosuke Hatanaka and Shimpei Hatanaka as they interpret the restaurant’s greatest hits.

This includes ocean trout and scallop tartare paired with NV Ruinart Rose Brut; kingfish tempura paired with 2017 Ravensworth ‘Seven Months’ Pinot Gris Riesling; and the ever-so-popular dragon egg dessert with passionfruit, nut crumble and miso caramel, paired with Choya Kokuto Umeshu.

For the full menu head to the website linked below.

Address: 12 Argyle St, The Rocks NSW 2000

Contact: (02) 9259 5656

Website: sakerestaurant.com.au

Feature image: Anna Kucera