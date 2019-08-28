OPPO have launched the world’s first 5G-powered hotel in Australia

Following the launch of their OPPO Reno 5G smartphone, OPPO have dived into the pop-up hotel game with a world’s first. That’s the world’s first travelling 5G powered smart hotel, mind you, and it’s currently sitting in one of the coolest spots in the Gold Coast, making use of a shipping container to fully highlight the benefits of lightning fast connectivity.

AR fashion, a beast of a PC gaming system, and smart lighting are just some of the tech-forward features of this cosy two-person hotel room. All are designed to showcase the real-world applications of 5G, which launched in Australia earlier this year and was swiftly channelled by OPPO in their new flagship device.

“5G marks a new era of connectivity that is set to revolutionise the way we use our smartphones and connected devices”, said Manager Director at OPPO Australia Michael Tran. “Like any new technology, it’s about evolution, and we can expect to see more new applications utilising the power of AR, VR, AI as well as a greater focus on mobile gaming to provide new, exciting innovations”.

Those booking into the 40ft shipping container cum luxury one-bedroom hotel suite would notice that an OPPO Reno 5G is sitting pretty at the centre of the hotel, powering everything from lighting to entertainment as they peruse the library of Steam-linked games, watch news/movies on their smart mirror, or just simply kick back with buffer-free Netflix on the hotel’s widescreen TV.

The OPPO 5G Hotel made its debut at Splendour in July, and is currently sitting at HOTA on the Gold Coast until the end of this month. It’ll then be moving locations as it makes its way down the coast to Sydney. If you’re interested in staying a night you should track the hotel’s movements HERE.