Matt Moran’s Aria Sydney announces 20th anniversary menu

Two decades since first opening its unrivalled harbourside location, Matt Moran’s acclaimed Aria is preparing a custom eight-course tasting menu reflecting on the fine dining restaurant’s legacy.

Available all throughout October, the milestone-nodding menu will bring back some of the kitchen’s most beloved dishes from the past 20 years, including a modern interpretation of Moran’s famous peking duck consommé from 2000, articulated by Executive Chef Joel Bickford alongside reinterpretations of other classics including 2004’s Kurobuta pork with apple, and 2016’s champagne lobster with brioche and caviar.

“For me, Aria has always been the synergy of all the things you’re looking for when you dine out”, said Moran when asked why he believed Aria has stood the test of time. “The harbour views, the food, the wine, the service, the acoustics – it’s the full experience. We’ve certainly evolved over the years but have always retained those elements at our core”.

Alongside the menu, October will also see Moran host a lavish birthday party in celebration of Aria, with $350 tickets netting guests a progressive dining experience on Wednesday 23rd October. That exclusive night will kick off with cocktails and canapes before leading to a sit down five-course dinner, again featuring Joel’s take on iconic Aria dishes with matching drinks, and then wrapping with after-dinner cocktails in a custom lounge created just for the night.

Aria’s age statement will no doubt roll into their traditional New Year’s Eve party as well, with a 2020 package set at $2,020pp (get it?) and taking things up a notch with an eight-course tasting menu plus matching wines, caviar, lobster, Krug on arrival, terrace access for the 9pm and midnight fireworks and a take home gift pack including breakfast for the next morning with Aria granola, home-made bread, juices and more.

Address: 1 Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000

Contact: (02) 9240 2255

Website: ariasydney.com.au

Feature image: Hugh O’Brien