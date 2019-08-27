Marriott announce new luxury Autograph Collection hotel for Tokyo

Marriott International are about to welcome a second Japanese property into their coveted Autograph Collection, announcing the signing of mesm Tokyo. Located at the exciting Takeshiba Waterfront Development Project, the hotel will occupy 10 floors of the multipurpose WATERS Takeshiba building, offering guests a highly personal, individualised experience befitting the storied collection of unique hotels across the world.

Set to open in 2020, just in time for the Summer Olympic Games, mesm promises a concept modelled on the idea of “Tokyo Waves”, illustrating different facets of everyday life in the kinetic city, from its latest fashion trends, and its famously diverse art scene, to its ever-booming tech industry.

The WATERS Takeshiba building itself will also be designed as a focal point for culture and the arts, bringing great value to mesm as a location for one of Tokyo’s most important new developments.

The hotel will bring in 265 rooms and suites, all finessed with a balance of modern artistry and local influences. It will also bring two different dining destinations, as well as a Kabuki-inspired Chef’s Theatre offering all-day dining.

Other amenities will include a dedicated Club Lounge, a fitness centre, and a banquet room for business conferences and events.

For more information on the new hotel head to autograph-hotels.marriott.com.

For a look at the kind of standard Marriott’s Autograph Hotels are held, check out our review of Portland, Maine’s The Press Hotel. It’s also a member of the illustrious collection and is one of the only hotels to receive a perfect five stars from this website. You can read it HERE.