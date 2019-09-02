KFC have brought back their ungodly Zinger Pie

KFC have brought back their fan-favourite special Zinger Pie to all Australian stores nationwide, resurrecting a limited edition classic that the country hasn’t seen since 2013.

Once again, the 100% ‘Straya creation will be available at all of KFC’s Australian locations for a very limited time, allowing people to get their mouths around the golden, buttery brown pies that have been filled with zinger chicken and gravy.

Though, there is a difference now. Sydney didn’t have quite the extensive home delivery network the city enjoys today. The hungry and lazy amongst us can get a zinger pie delivered straight to their door via Menulog or Deliveroo.

The pie will only be available across Australia from 3rd to 30th September.

Chris Singh

Chris Singh is the Deputy Editor of the AU review, an obsessive hip hop nerd, a whisky drinker, and a lover of all things travel. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter with @chrisdsingh.

