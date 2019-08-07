DoubleTree are sending their delicious signature cookies into space

Anyone who has stayed at a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel before would be intimately familiar with the smell of freshly baked cookies. It’s a brand-wide signature, extending to DoubleTree’s extensive worldwide network and ensuring that each and every property (there may be exceptions, but I doubt it) has a daily-baked batch of chocolate chip cookies waiting for their guests at all times.

And they’re good. Real good. In fact, they pretty much taste the same no matter the destination, given the secret recipe values consistency above all else. I’ve tasted them everywhere from Melbourne to Kamloops (in British Columbia), and can confirm that these crumbly, addictive wheels of dough and chocolate never fail to hit the spot. Soon enough, I’ll have astronauts agreeing with me, as the DoubleTree cookie becomes the first ever food baked in space.

Inspired by the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing, as well as DoubleTree by Hilton’s newest addition of it’s “Cook(ie) Book”, a specially prepared batch will be launched along with a prototype oven in a rocket bound for the International Space Station (ISS) in partnership with Zero G Kitchen and Nanorocks.

The special Zero G Kitchen Space Oven is a cylindrical-shaped insulated container designed to hold and bake food samples in the microgravity environment of the ISS. Food is simple placed on a tray where it’s held steady inside the oven while baking occurs. The insulation and venting mechanisms allow the oven to operate safety in the controlled environment of the ISS

For more information on the ambitious lunar cookies click HERE.