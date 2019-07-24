There’s now an app that tracks Australia’s BYO restaurants

Over 3,200 of Australia’s best BYO restaurants are now being tracked by GPS thanks to a new smartphone App from wine retailer Cellarmasters.

BYO Finder, which launches this week, is a free app created to assist wine and food lovers easily scope out which restaurants in their area allow for BYO, amongst other details including whether or not there’s a corkage fee and the best wines to pair up with their food.

“Our customers love to know they can enjoy a great bottle when they dine, which is why they prefer BYO restaurants so they can bring their own”, said Ben Copeman-Hill, General Manager of Cellarmasters. “We wanted to make it easy for them to have a great wining and dining experience every time, which is why we decided to create the BYO Finder app”.

The app will also allow plenty of crowd-sourced data, so those who find a BYO restaurant not yet listed can flag the recommendation. All listings then go through a verification process and, if successful, are added to the bank.

It’s all packed full of information, including general wine education literature as well as guidance around food-wine pairings, so you can rock up to that BYO restaurant actually looking like you know a thing or two about the art.

Users can search the growing pool of restaurants by area or style of cuisine.

BYO Finder is available for both Apple and Android devices, and is free to use. There is no charge for restaurants to be listed.