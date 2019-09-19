Huawei announces Mate 30 Pro, seven cameras, new chipset, Huawei AppGallery reliant

Fresh out of Munich is the news that Huawei will be releasing their newest handset in the Mate series, the Mate 30 Pro. There are currently no plans for the standard and Lite models to be released in Australia, so we can expect the top-tier specs in the range.

Just like in recent years, Huawei is setting the pace for impressive camera technology. The back of the handset features a new Halo Ring Camera layout with an all-new dedicated 40MPSuperSensing Cine Camera (18mm f/1.8) for video that Huawei is boasting will offer an”unrivalled cinematic videography experience.” In addition to this, the ring of lens’ is finished out with a 40MP SuperSensing Wide Angle Camera (27mm f/1.6), an 8MP telephoto Camera (80mm f/2.4) offering 3x optical, 5x hybrid and 30x digital zoom and a 3D depth Sensing Camera. A 32MP front camera lies at the top of the Huawei 6.53″ Horizon Display incorporates infared for 3D face unlock and AI privacy along with two 3D depth cameras, an ambient light, proximity and gesture sensor. The handset is also debuting BM3D DSLR-level noise reduction technology that’ll reduce noise in photos by 30%. The handset can record slow motion video in a shocking 7680fps in HD. The handset also boasts a whopping 409600 ISO range.

Horizon Display has a 18.4:9 aspect ratio, super high resolution 2400×1176 Flex OLED display, DCI-P3 HDR for alluring saturation and contrast and 25% less harmful blue light with a screen that extends 88% around the contour of the edges. Side buttons to control sound and power have been removed in favor of tapping and sliding gestures.

The Mate 30 Pro pairs 8GB ram with the new Kirin 990 chipset, in an Australian first to run the new EMUI10 OS. EMUI10, based on open source Android, will see the inability to download apps through the Google Play Store. Whilst unofficial workarounds are already being discussed and theorised, Huawei is asserting that their Huawei AppGallery of over 45,000 apps will be enough to satisfy Australian consumers.

The Mate 30 has a 4500mAh battery that Huawei says will last two days with usage throughout and will charge 0 to 70% in 30 minutes.

The Australian pricing and availability of the Mate 30 Pro is due to be confirmed soon but it has been announced that Australian consumers will be able to choose between Black and Space Silver variants. For more information visit https://consumer.huawei.com/ au/.