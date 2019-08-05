Track of the Day: Your Smith “In Between Plans” (2019)

It’s quite clear L.A based singer-songwriter Your Smith wrote her new single “In Between Plans” about the best day of her life. The unbridled energy and free sprit coursing this stunning road-trip-ready production is infectiously optimistic as Your Smith barrels towards the unknown.

Hopeful and extremely confident, the tireless soundscape of upbeat synths and pulsating drums has given the singer one of her most vital records to date, so of course we’ve had to make it our Track of the Day.

“The soundtrack I wrote to the best day of my life”, the singer herself has described. “When the sheer abandon of who I was intersected with the acceptance of the unknown journey ahead of me. It took one trip to Nicaragua, two new best friends, and one hit of acid for me to see that life is indeed a journey. This song is about that day”.