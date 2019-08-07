Track of the Day: Xavia “Rain Falls” (2019)

Alice Springs-based cellist and multi-instrumentalist Xavia has returned with new single, “Rain Falls”, a stunning blend of strings, earthy rhythms and beautifully ethereal vocals.

The new single further builds on the success of her 2018 single “Horizons”, which garnered some traction on Triple J and across a range of Spotify playlists, and was shortlisted for NT Song of the Year.

“Rain Falls” is a celebration of the natural world, the ancient landscapes of Australia, and human nature. As Xavia explains, the song was “originally sparked from the striking image of Uluru in a desert sun shower, glistening like royalty and leading me to reflect on how humans wear their own storms.“

It’s an evocative piece, one which captures the natural beauty of the Australian landscape. Striking, delicate and at times haunting, “Rain Falls”, is the perfect introduction to a unique and exquisitely talented artist.

“Rain Falls” is available now. Keep up to date with Xavia via Facebook