Track of the Day: Woodes “How Long I’d Wait” (2019)

Enigmatic Melbourne artist Woodes has returned with her new single, “How Long I’d Wait”. Replete with a live string quartet, this has all the hallmarks of a classic Woodes tune, there’s soaring guitars and those distinctive anthemic vocals.

Talking about the single’s gestation and creation, Woodes said:

“My friend Scott (who I wrote Dots with) was playing his guitar, a riff that felt reminiscent of the music I loved when I was a teenager. I sang this soaring note over the top, mumbling ideas, the word garden appeared. I have that moment where it jumped into being thin air to being a new song as a voice memo on my phone. I knew when I wrote it that this was the start of the new album. I’m learning patience and I’m very happy to be pulled out of my daydreams.”

“How Long I’d Wait” is such a bright and vivid single, from those crisp strings at the start through to Woodes’ clear and powerful vocals. It’s a stunning track and as album teasers go, it’s got us excited and eager to hear the rest of the album in full next year.

If you can’t wait that long though, audiences around the country will get a chance to catch Woodes on the road over the next month, with the Melbourne artist joining Thelma Plum out on the road on her Better In Blak tour, which kicks off tomorrow at Miami Marketta (full dates below).

“How Long I’d Wait” is available now. You can find Woodes on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Upcoming Tour Dates w/ Thelma Plum

Aug 9th | Miami Marketta, Miami

Aug 10th | Triffid, Brisbane

Aug 15th | Uni Bar, Wollongong

Aug 16th | Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Aug 17th | Factory Theatre, Sydney

Aug 22nd | Sooki Lounge, Belgrave

Aug 23rd | Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Aug 24th | Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Aug 28th | Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Aug 29th | Corner Hotel, Melbourne

