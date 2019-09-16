Track of the Day: Tuka “Selling Me Out” (2019)

After a 4-year solo hiatus, we have been blessed with 2 singles from Thundamentals DJ, Tuka. Following on from the no-holes-barred “F*ck You Pay Me” comes the melody-driven “Selling Me Out”. It’s a breakup song, it’s a little bit angry and it has a cracking video with some very nicely choreographed dancing.

“Selling Me Out” references the role that money and security come into play in relationships. It’s a beautifully emotive track and video, with an ebb and flow of emotions reflecting a relationship that is ultimately doomed.

Check it out below.

 

 

Good news for fans is that Tuka has some gigs coming up.

4th October, 2019:  Caloundra Music Festival:  Tickets HERE
1st November, 2019: The Cambridge, Newcastle: Tickets HERE
2nd November, 2019: The Carrington, Katoomba: Tickets HERE
8th November, 2019: Fat Controller, Adelaide: Tickets HERE
15th November, 2019: Jack Rabbit Slim’s, Perth: Tickets HERE
16th November, 2019: Howler Melbourne: Tickets HERE
22nd November 2019: Foundry Brisbane: Tickets HERE
23rd November 2019: The Lansdowne, Sydney: Tickets HERE
29th November 2019: UC Hub, Canberra : Tickets HERE
30th November 2019: Republic Hotel & Bar, Hobart: Tickets HERE

Follow all things Tuka on his website,  Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook

