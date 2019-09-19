Track of the Day: The Vanns “Deranged” (2019)

With their debut album just a few weeks away, The Vanns recently dropped latest taster “Deranged“, and we’re stoked to be naming it as today’s Track of the Day!

Jimmy Vann says: “The song came about whilst I was staying over in London and I had up until the first chorus written with a rough melody. Once I brought the song home it took a whole new direction of meaning.”

“Deranged” slots comfortably into the indie-rock identity the band have carefully crafted for themselves, resulting in a strong, slick and inviting sound that just begs to be heard live.

Check it out below!

The Vanns’ debut album Through The Walls drops on October 25th, with tour dates around Australia kicking off from the 26th:

Saturday 26th October : The Zoo, Brisbane (Hidden Lanes Festival, Free Event)

: Saturday 26th October :Gold Coast 600, Gold Coast ( Tickets )

:Gold Coast 600, Gold Coast ( ) Saturday 2nd November : Stay Gold, Melbourne ( U18s, Tickets )

) Saturday 2nd November : Stay Gold, Melbourne (18+, Tickets )

Melbourne (18+, ) Saturday 9th November : Djerriwarrh Festival, Melton (Tickets)

Melton (Tickets) Thursday 14th November : Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide (18+, Tickets)

Adelaide (18+, Tickets) Friday 15th November : Mojo’s, Perth (U18s permitted with guardian, Tickets )

Perth (U18s permitted with guardian, ) Saturday 16th November : The Sewing Room, Fremantle (18+, Tickets )

: ) Saturday 7th December : The Metro, Sydney (All ages, Tickets )

In the meantime, you can stay up to date with all things The Vanns via their website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.