Track of the Day: The Decline “It Was Always You” (2019)

Perth skate punks The Decline are just a couple of weeks away from dropping their new album Flash Gordon Ramsay Street, and we’ve been treated to a taste of what’s to come, with latest single “It Was Always You“!

Guitarist and vocalist Pat Decline says the track is “… a shameless love song that is also about being afraid of flying. It’s about the love-hate relationship with airports and planes because they suck, but they also take you to amazing places. We had a 45 minute stop over in Peru at 3am on our way to South America for the We Are One tour in 2017, and I remember feeling like it was the furthest I’d ever been from home. We came back to Lima, Peru a week later to play a show and I wrote this song in the hotel bathroom.”

With the album due out on August 30th, get your The Decline fix now – check out “It Was Always You” (and its video homage to Tony Hawk Pro Skater) below!

The Decline will be hitting the road at the end of September, in support of Flash Gordon Ramsay Street. Catch them on the following dates:

Sunday 29/09: Rosemount Hotel, Perth (supporting CJ Ramone)

Wednesday 02/10: Vinnie’s Dive, Gold Coast

Thursday 03/10: Crowbar, Brisbane

Friday 04/10: Hibbard’s Sports Club, Port Macquarie

Saturday 05/10: Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle

Sunday 06/10: Gosford Punk Factory, Central Coast

Monday 07/10: Transit Bar, Canberra (supporting Get Dead)

Thursday 10/10: The Servo, Wollongong

Friday 11/10: Crowbar, Sydney

Saturday 12/10: The Gasometer, Melbourne

Sunday 13/10: Crown & Anchor, Adelaide

Saturday 19/10: Lucy’s Love Shack, Perth (acoustic performance)

In the meantime, you can preorder Flash Gordon Ramsay Street through Pee Records, and be sure to stay up to date with all things The Decline via their Facebook and website.