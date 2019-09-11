Track of the Day: TELL “De-Evolution” (2019)

Melbourne artists Mantra and Grey Ghost have come together to resurrect hip hop duo TELL, and if their first offering in almost a decade is anything to by, this is going to make some serious waves.

“De-Evolution” is their new single, raining hell upon an urgent, apocalyptic beat as the two furiously lash modern society with rapid-fire flows. Producer Cam Bluff has wisely let the two loose on a perfectly serviceable beat, playing in the background as TELL attack exclusionary politics without pause, ripping on the de-evolution of society and touching on a number of other issues.

Photo by Michelle Grace Hunder.

