Track of the Day: Stevan “LNT” 2019

Hailing from Wollongong, the talented Stevan has just dropped his second single “LNT”, following on from his successful debut release “Timee” Only two years out of high school, he has demonstrated an amazing array of skills incorporating producing, drums, guitars, songwriting and vocals. It’s little wonder he has already scored himself a record deal with US label Honeymoon Records/300 Entertainment.

Stevan says of the single: “I wrote LNT in a terminal just before leaving Brisbane airport earlier this year. The song captures some fun moments I had in the Sunshine Coast. Great weather nice music and even better company 🍊🧡”

The track has a breezy 60’s feel to it with some lush vocals and sweet guitars. It’s joyous, it’s cruisy, it’s got love and tenderness in spades. Be swooned, get on board, give it a listen.

If you are in Brisbane or Perth, then you have a chance of catching Stevan in September. Dates as below.

September 3-6 – BIGSOUND 2019, The Valley, Brisbane QLD

September 21 – Sound On Festival, Perth Arena, Perth WA

You can find more Stevan on his Facebook, Instagram, Soundcloud and Twitter