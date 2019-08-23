Track of the Day: Sampa the Great “Freedom” (2019)

After catching fire across the world with the “OMG” and “Final Form”, Sampa the Great prefaces new album The Return with yet another soul-stirring single in “Freedom”.

The third clipping from this imminent project, Sampa syncs with a soulful backbeat, skipping across powerful vocal support to give us an R&B-flavoured ode to artistic expression. A necessary look at how deep her diversity runs, Sampa examines how much of her creativity interacts with industry pressure, and how much she’s willing to compromise at this point in her burgeoning career.

“Freedom is about one of the most important talks you will ever have as an artist in this industry”, explained Sampa. “It’s likely you’ll reach a point in your career where you’ll be given a choice to compromise your artistic expression”.

Stay up on everything Sampa the Great HERE.