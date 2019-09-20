Track of the Day: Randa and The Soul Kingdom “Put Your Hands Up” (2019)

Earlier this week Perth soul band, Randa and The Soul Kingdom dropped their infectious new single “Put Your Hands Up”, along with an accompanying music video. To celebrate they’ve also announced a handful of tour dates in WA and VIC.

Based in Perth, the six piece have released two albums on London label Freestyle Records, with a third full length release due in early 2020. Thanks to frenzied mix of soulful horns, powerful vocals and gritty rhythms the band have developed something of a reputation for their live show, and have played festivals across Australia and Europe. They’ve also supported the likes of Lionel Richie, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings and Australia’s own The Cat Empire.

It was the late great Sharon Jones and her band The Dap Kings that Randa and The Soul Kingdom reminded me most of when I saw them play in Fremantle late last year. Both bands feature powerful and dynamic front women flanked by a crack band well versed in those fine genre specific details.

“Put Your Hands Up”, the second single from their unreleased third album, captures something of the band’s live show and the energy and spark they produce. It’s practically impossible to not feel good listening to this band. It’s fun, bright and brassy, and like all good soul music has a solid message behind it as well. According to vocalist and front woman Randa Khamis:

“The song is about claiming your freedom, your right to express yourself as you wish without judgement regardless of your age, race, gender, class. It reflects the time we’re in now and still fighting for. Being of Palestinian descent and raised mainly in Australia, I felt I could write about this from first hand experience”

Give the single a listen below and if you’re in Perth or Melbourne get out, catch them live, and join in the fun on the dance floor.

“Put Your Hands Up” is available now. Keep up to date with Randa and The Soul Kingdom via Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

October 4th | The Sewing Room, Perth, WA | Tickets available HERE

October 10th | The Espy, Melbourne, VIC

October 11th | Bar 303, Melbourne, VIC