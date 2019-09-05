Track of the Day: Pusha T Feat. Kash Doll “Sociopath” (2019)

Hard-bodied Virginia emcee Pusha T popped up last week with two new releases, the stronger of which is “Sociopath”. The track, a Kanye West produced outtake from last year’s acclaimed DAYTONA, has King Push sketching a lover well-versed in the art of finessing rich fools.

Over the kind of minimalist production best suited to his molten flow and lyrically dense verses, the top-tier emcee admires his scam-happy partner, paying homage to the mystery woman and bragging about her skills with cold precision. He puts her on a pedestal, giving the track some real crunch and character before Detroit up-and-comer Kash Doll interjects for a few seconds, pulling the track in her direction and completely owning her brief cameo.

Though Kash is relatively unknown in a world just now catching up with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, her impactful performance on “Sociopath” will rightfully bring her the attention she has deserved since 2017 heater “For Everybody”.