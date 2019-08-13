Track of the Day: N.Y.C.K. “Alive” (2019)

With the release of their debut album, Wild Streak, just around the corner, Melbourne duo N.Y.C.K. (otherwise known as Dominique Garrard and Nick Acquroff) have dropped their latest single “Alive“, and we just love it!

“Alive” is the third release from the forthcoming album, sharing its name with the duo’s debut EP. Envisioned as a way to close out that particular chapter and celebrate the beginning of a new one in Wild Streak, “Alive” blends heartbreaking lyrics with an upbeat, lively sound.

Acquroff says:

“Somehow, sometimes, when you think you’re going to curl up and die, you find something quite miraculous inside […] You fight, you kick back at the world, you tell the world that it can have you for all you care.”

Accompanied by a gorgeous music video, we’re super excited to share this one with you! Check it out below!

You can catch N.Y.C.K. supporting OK Moon on the following dates:

Friday 27 September: Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 5 October: Old Museum, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 10 October: Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

In the meantime, stay up to date with all things N.Y.C.K. via their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.