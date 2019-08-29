Track of the Day: Morioh Sonder “I Want To Die On My Birthday” (2019)

Berlin based art-rockers Morioh Sonder are much more than a head-turning (and concerning) track title on new single “I Want To Die On My Birthday”. The first cut from their forthcoming EP, a heady and twisted hybrid of surf rock and Brit-pop takes the band into the stratosphere, mixing it up with shiny synths and an transcendentally dark chorus.

The band, which is made up of members from various parts of Europe, started out as just the duo of musicians Aleksej and Flavio before taking on drummer Elijah and heading on over to tackle the L.A live circuit. A chance encounter eventually led them to add bass player Samira and return to Berlin, where the band’s sound was truly chiselled into the seamless blend it is today.

“Our lives are always centred around a feeling of uncertainty and swinging from stages of extreme euphoria and love to nihilism and discomfort”, the band said when explaining their new single. “We cannot discern between private life and artistic success plus we integrate drama and strong feelings as much as possible in our everyday life. We are definitely true to ourselves and through our art.”

If you’re over in Berlin at the moment make sure you check out Morioh Sonder at the below show:

4th September – Flux FM Bergfest, Berlin

For more on the band head to their Facebook page HERE.