Track of the Day: Molly Sarlé “Twisted” (2019)

Those in the mood for slow-swaying minimalism should take immediately to today’s Track of the Day, coming from the fearless Molly Sarlé. As one third of folk trio Mountain Man, the ethereal singer twirls new single “Twisted” around a skeletal instrumental to keep the focus on her penetrative voice.

Reverberating from a barely-there strum, Sarlé’s glorious, deftly emotional vocal work meditates on empathy, pairing up nicely with the Megan Locallo-directed video that accompanies it. In the visuals, Sarlé is simply singing in the middle of a beautiful yellow-lit field, further illustrating her windswept voice as she leans into the spectacular natural beauty.

You can listen to it below, and be sure to keep your eye out for her solo debut Karaoke Angel, releasing next month.

