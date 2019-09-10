Track of the Day: Lewis Coleman “Animal” (2019)

Freshly signed to Ivy League Records, Melbourne multi-instrumentalist Lewis Coleman has made a stunning debut with “Animal”.

A shrieking, infectious and immersive offering from one of Australia’s most exciting new talents, the single sprouts from an acoustic guitar, spiralling into psychedelic territory as Coleman’s fascinating voice guides the transformation.

Written, performed, recorded and produced in his inner-city bedroom, “Animal” makes a strong case for music recorded via a lowly laptop microphone. He used the basic method for the initial acoustic guitar, which then flowed organically into the song’s many other layers.

“The lyrics were inspired by any kind of overbearing thought process or mood state taking hold, ballooning out every everything, build hastily and fragmented”, described Lewis. “I remember thinking about it early on as a rolling dust ball – hot tempered and short lived”.

For those in Melbourne, Lewis Coleman will be hosting a single launch at The Evelyn Hotel on Thursday 10th October. For everyone else, you can keep up on Coleman via his Facebook page HERE.