Track of the Day: Jackie Venson “Joy” (2019)

Austin-born Jackie Venson‘s “Joy” is proving to be exactly what we need to get through the working week, and we’re stoked to share it with you all as today’s Track of the Day!

The first African-American woman to be named Best Guitarist at the Austin Music Awards, Venson has supported the likes Aloe Blacc, Curtis Harding, TV on the Radio, Gary Clark Jr and Earth Wind and Fire. She’s also done the festival circuit too, with performances at Austin City Limits, SXSW, John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival and Open Air Blues Festival (to name a few!) under her belt.

Joy is the title track from Venson’s fourth studio album, released in back in April – give it a listen below!

Stay up to date with all things Jackie Venson via her Facebook and website!

Jodie Sloan

Rogue academic, philosophical sloven, and earnest scribbler. Likes: Stiff drinks, good books, and the musical stylings of Frank Sinatra. Also likes: Pop culture, feminism, and excessive use of CAPSLOCK.

