Track of the Day: GL “Night Habit” (2019)

Melbourne based funk lords GL have turned in a squeaky after-hours jam with “Night Habit”. Their new single, a throwback to 70s disco-soul, follows singer Ella Thompson’s hazy performance with warbling synths and heavy percussion. It’s the perfect package of vintage pop, and a welcome return from a duo who have been sorely missed since 2017 double A-side “Destiny/Reflect”.

While Graeme Pogson handles the dazzling backbeat, Thompson twists and twirls in a ceremonious slow-dance, channelling a newfound inspiration that apparently hit the duo after they saw Kraftwerk live in Austria.

Describing the new single as an “invitation to move”, the duo are certainly back in top form and are planning a few shows to celebrate. For those in Melbourne, their single launch will kick off a return to the live music scene at Howler on Friday 18th October. Following that, they’ll also be appearing at Kennedys Creek Music Festival and South Australia’s Supermild Weekender.

