Track of the Day: Enter Shikari “Stop the Clocks” (2019)

Enter Shikari, the lads from St. Albans in the UK have finally released “Stop the Clocks”, a song they’ve been playing live since late last year. Ever since the track was added to the live shows, it has become a favourite with fans, and it’s little wonder why. It has a joyous UK indie dance/pop feel to it. This is the first release since their 2017 album The Spark, which hit the top 5 in the UK album charts.

Frontman Rou Reynolds has been a great advocate in recent years for supporting those with mental health issues and destigmatising those suffering from them. He writes about this with regards to this song. “Anyone who has seen us live recently will have heard ‘Stop The Clocks’ – it’s an upbeat post-punk pop track about the joys of human connection. When someone is open and honest about their vulnerabilities, others can connect with them, and then all of us can feel stronger and more comfortable. It conveys the relief, warmth and freeing nature of the normalisation of mental health struggles, following decades of stigmatism. A flickering flame of positivity in these difficult and regressive times.”

The track was produced by David Kosten, who has also worked with Bat For Lashes, Everything Everything and Guillemots.

Put your dancing shoes on and give this a spin. It will get your party started.

It’s a while since they’ve been in Australia, here’s hoping they make a return soon. in the meantime, you can catch more of them on their Facebook, Instagram, Website and Twitter