Track of the Day: ELKO FIELDS “I’m Only Human” (2019)

We’re a little late to the party when it comes to ELKO FIELDS, but with sophmore EP 4:44 dropping today, we couldn’t resist sharing the August release from the Brisbane rock outfit.

Led by Kella Vee on vocals and guitar, ELKO FIELDS also enlists The Medics‘ Jhindu-Pedro Lawrie (drums/vocals) for live performances. The ELKO brand is fierce female fronted rock with a blues twist, resulting in a brash yet vulnerable sound. And if “I’m Only Human” is anything to go by, the rest of 4:44 will demand to be played loud.

Check it out below!

Brisbane fans can catch ELKO FIELDS this Friday night at West End’s Bearded Lady, for what promises to be a killer EP launch! Full details can be found on the Facebook event here!

In the meantime, keep up to date with all things ELKO FIELDS via her Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.