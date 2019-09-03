Track of the Day: EarthGang “Up” (2019)

Finally, Dreamville heavyhitters EarthGang have put out the official studio version of new track “Up”. The track, appropriately OutKast-like in its eccentricity, has been floating around in their live sets for months now, but now it has been officially served to build up hype for debut album MirrorLand.

Although there is no set release date for MirrorLand, the track’s emergence suggests that we may be getting the hotly anticipated album soon. Which would be a good timing, seeing as they often stole the show on J Cole-led Dreamville compilation Revenge of the Dreamers III, released earlier this year.

In typical EarthGang style, “Up” is completely off the wall, waving the flag high for Atlanta’s hip hop scene with dense lyric-forward flows not just fitting in the pockets of this skittering beat, but tearing up the seams and redefining it completely. In other words, it’s much what you’d expect from one of this generation’s most exciting duos – a heady OutKast (and Field Mob) influence, melodic flows, and clever lyricism.