Track of the Day: DRESS CODE “Youth Culture” (2019)

Earlier this month emerging Adelaide indie quartet DRESS CODE dropped their new single, “Youth Culture”; a dreamy gem of a track that’s been lifted from the band’s debut EP, which is set to drop in early 2020.

Reflecting on the ways in which young people romanticise everyday moments in a bid to imitate the glamour of Hollywood, the single shows the band deploying the honest, direct and mature songwriting that they’re becoming known for. According to the band, “We’re a generation that has been raised by movies and TV shows and grandiose moments. As a result, we expect extraordinary things to happen to us, and when they don’t we fabricate them in hindsight.”

All in all it’s a polished track, especially for a band still only in the opening stages of their career. But, even at this earlier juncture it’s clear this a band made for bigger things – they sold out their first ever headline show in Adelaide earlier in the year, and have bagged some solid supporting slots too, including the likes of TOWNS and Good Doogs.

The band’s forthcoming EP features Holy Holy’s Oscar Dawson on production duties, who was also on mixing duties for “Youth Culture”, and though subtle, you can hear some of that influence coming through on this one.

The band are currently on a brief interstate run with Sydney’s Sinclaire. They’ve already played one date, but you can catch them in Melbourne on August 22nd at The Gaso in Melbourne. Following that the band are straight back home for a hometown launch show for the single at the Crown and Anchor.

“Youth Culture” is available now. Keep up with the band via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

DRESS CODE Tour Dates

Aug 22nd – The Gaso Upstairs, Melbourne VIC (Supporting Sinclaire)

Aug 23rd – Crown and Anchor, Adelaide, SA w/ Sinclaire and Hot Mess