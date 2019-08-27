Track of the Day: Declan Welsh and the Decadent West “How Does Your Love” (2019)

Glasgow rockers Declan Welsh and The Decadent West have continued to tease their forthcoming debut album, dropping their new single “How Does Your Love”, a paean to those questionable ‘provincial discotheques’ that can be found just about everywhere. More than that, it’s a song about escaping the mundane and their troubles on a sticky dance floor with someone you fancy.

“How Does Your Love” is the fourth track to be unveiled from the band’s debut record, Cheaply Bought Expensively Sold, which is set for release October 18th; and sees them continue the success of previous single “No Fun” and the 2018 EP All My Dreams Are Dull. Headed up by poet, singer-songwriter and provocateur Declan Welsh the band deploy a brand of indie rock that is direct, powerfully unapologetic and bursting with charisma, mischief and swagger.

Given Welsh’s poetry credentials there’s a bit of an expectation when it comes down to the lyric. But, “How Does Your Love”, like the singles that have come before, does not disappoint. Welsh clearly has the ear for those memorable turns of phrases. On this single in particular he manages to capture that mundanity of the everyday routine perfectly, not to mention those ‘provincial discotheques’. Listening to it you can hear the influence of guys like Alex Turner, Mike Skinner and punk poet John Cooper Clarke.

One of my favourite bands at the moment, Declan Welsh and The Decadent West would be so at home at the likes of Falls or Splendour, they’ve got the swagger and they most definitely have the songs to back it up! Check out “How Does Your Love” below and get your pre-order in for the album now.

“How Does Your Love” is available now. The band’s debut album, Cheaply Bought Expensively Sold, is set for release October 18th. You can pre-order a copy of the album HERE.

Header Photo by Neelam Khan Vela