Track of the Day: Banff “Pettigrew Pt. 1” (2019)

Not only does Brisbane-based songwriter Banff share the same name as one of the most beautiful parts of the world (Banff, Alberta), this exceptionally talented Aussie also happens to be creating some of the most beautiful music in the country right now.

Painfully singing through paralysing writer’s block, Banff – real name, Benjamin Forbes – spins new single “Pettigrew Pt. 1” into an aching, melodic cycle of self-doubt and reassurance. This contrast, of tumult and renewal, emphasises the triumph of honesty and mindfulness, giving the listener insight into how painful creative blockages can be to a songwriter.

“Pettigrew Pt. 1” is excitingly the first in a bigger batch of new music that Banff plans to roll out, signalling a return to form that fans have been waiting for since 2015’s well-received Future Self.

Take a listen below and make sure to keep your eyes on Banff’s socials for any new releases.

