Track of the Day: Austen “Money” (2019)

One of 2018’s most played artists on Triple J – a feat she managed with just one song! – Brisbane songstress Austen is back with new self-love anthem “Money”. If you like your electro-pop brooding yet uplifting, this is one track you’ll want to get on your playlist!

The third glimpse from her upcoming EP, Austen says of the single: “”Money” is a mantra about self love, and a mantra for when you’re broke and fantasising about the day things pay of for you.”

You can catch Austen supporting Nyxen on the following dates:

Friday, August 16th: Howler, Melbourne

Saturday, August 18th: Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Saturday, August 24th: Brightside, Brisbane

Ticket info here.

“Money” is available now. Stay up to date with all things Austen via her Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and website.