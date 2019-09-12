Track of the Day: A.GIRL “Play” (2019)

A.GIRL, otherwise known as 19-year-old Hinenui-Terangi Tairua, recently dropped second single “Play“, and we’re loving it!

Raised in Western Sydney, A.GIRL still maintains a strong connection to her family’s Maori homeland of Te Hapua in the north island of New Zealand. Naming everyone from Freddie Mercury to The Weeknd as influences, her sound blends a broad range of inspiration with a soulful contemporary RnB sound.

Complimented by a sultry, cabaret-style video shot at Sydney’s Golden Age Cinema and Bar, it’s a killer release from the young singer. Of the video, A.GIRL says:

“’Play’ has two meanings in this song, and the video aims to guide the viewer into the flirtatious meaning without being explicit. Also, the cat’s name is Tinker Bell or “Tink” for short. It’s my little sister’s best friend’s kitty, the day of the video shoot was Tink’s first ever road trip.”

Check “Play” out below!

Keep up to date with all things A.GIRL via her Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Soundcloud.

