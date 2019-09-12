SXSW 2020: Keynote speakers and featured sessions announced!

Former Sonic Youth bassist-singer Kim Gordon, pop musician-producer-songwriter Benny Blanco, and actor-comedian Cheech Marin have been announced, among others, in an initial line-up regarding keynote and featured speakers for the 34th annual South By Southwest Conference and Festival (March 13-22 2020).

“We’re kicking off the 2020 season with a captivating group of speakers. From Keynotes Reggie Fils-Aimé, who oversaw Nintendo of America during its most successful era, and Kim Gordon, a creative virtuoso whose passion and achievements have paved the way for others, to our diverse range of expert Featured Speakers, these talents prove that SXSW is the premier destination for innovation and creative discovery,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “We’ve also added new tracks and more programming to the second half of the week, as our event evolves to reflect the continued convergence of the industries who gather here.”

Celebrating the confluence of the technology, film, and music industries, SXSW – running in Austin, Texas – will present a variety of sessions divided among each respective industry, with such featured speakers as Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, Cannabis rights activist Steve DeAngelo, IMDB founder and CEO Col Needham, and Cheech Marin in a conversation with filmmaker Robert Rodriguez.

For a full list of the current 2020 conference guests, click through here to the official SXSW site.

SXSW will run from March 13-22 2020 in Austin, Texas.