It was a triumphant night at the Factory Theatre on Saturday night, with Thelma Plum playing a sold-out show showcasing her recent album, Better in Blak. It might have been a long-time coming, but it was worth the wait. The set was incredibly well-received, for me the highlight was the title track of the album.

She was well supported by Woodes and Miiesha, who were both thoughtful additions to the bill.

Bruce was there to bring you these photos.

Miiesha Woodes Thelma Plum Thelma Plum Thelma Plum Thelma Plum Thelma Plum Thelma Plum Thelma Plum Thelma Plum Thelma Plum Thelma Plum Thelma Plum Thelma Plum