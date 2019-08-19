Photo Gallery: Augie March + Grand Salvo – Paddo Lounge, Sydney (16.08.19)

The Paddington RSL has started running gigs again, which is great news. The Paddo Lounge is a nice room – a couple of tiers, great sound and in a handy location.

Augie March are one of those bands which every time you see them you are asking yourself why aren’t they household names. They were on great form on Friday night and the sardonic banter between band-members provided much mirth.

They were supported by Grand Salvo, who had the crowd silent during his delicate and beautiful set.

Bruce was there to bring you these photos.

Grand Salvo