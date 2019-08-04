Grand opening of Sydney Coliseum Theatre: Keith Urban, Amy Shark, Tina Arena and more

Following the opening of food destination Eat Street, Rooty Hill’s immense West HQ development is getting ready to welcome the brand new Sydney Coliseum Theatre.

The developers behind the precinct have pulled out all stops to stamp the new venue’s grand opening, rounding up an impressive program of live performances from the likes of Keith Urban, Tina Arena, John Butler and Dame Edna.

The theatre, which features a 2,000 seat auditorium as well as 3 foyers, 7 bars, numerous entertaining areas, a VIP room, a large rehearsal room, and an on-site commercial kitchen, will be stage its grand opening in December, kicking off with two back-to-back nights with the iconic Tina Arena who performs on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th December. This will be following closely by Dame Edna with “My Gorgeous Life” on Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th December; John Butler on Friday 20th December, and Keith Urban on Sunday 22nd and Monday 23rd December.

Although the program’s staple event will take place on the night on Saturday 21st December, where Keith Urban will be performing a special all-star Australian concert, with friends Amy Shark and John Butler.

“Today’s announcement heralds for West HQ our vision to be the leading landmark destination for entertainment, fitness, lifestyle and accommodation in the Western Sydney region”, said CEO of West HQ Richard Errington. “Our new Sydney Coliseum Theatre will be a magnificent world-class facility, fit for world-class performers, and our opening line-up is proof of that”.

To learn more about the $100 million development of West HQ head to the official website HERE.

For tickets to the opening week concerts head to ticketek.com.au. Sydney Coliseum pre-sale starts Monday 5th August 10am AEST; general public sale starts Tuesday 6th August 12pm AEST.

Sydney Coliseum Theatre West HQ is located at 55 Sherbrooke Street, Rooty Hill, NSW 2766