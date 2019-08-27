Exclusive Video Premiere: Resin Moon “Bullet” (2019)

Following on from the release of his debut LP Oscillations back in April, Central Australia producer and multi-instrumentalist Resin Moon returns with a brand new music video for album opener “Bullet”, which we are excited to be premiering today. Fittingly, given we’ve just celebrated the fiftieth anniversary of the Moon landings, the clip features a plethora of vintage space and technology related footage.

The “Bullet” video sees the producer once again teaming up with frequent collaborator, filmmaker Kyle Wilson. The pair also worked together on the Capricornia Film Award nominated “Salt”. As Resin Moon explains:

“The Bullet video grew out of hours and hours trawling vintage footage of experimental technology and space programs (1930’s-1960’s). We wanted to capture the theme of the song’s chorus ‘Love is the bullet that never slows down’ in the sense of motion and movement, in cycles and repetitions. I feel like Kyle nailed the sense of fun, experimentation, gravity with a vintage aesthetic that I searched for when producing the track. He’s a beautiful, crazy dude and he injected ‘Bullet’ with the perfect visual”

The footage might be a far cry from the desert town of Alice Springs that Resin Moon calls home, but the visuals offer the perfect accompaniment to the song’s playful and experimental sci-fi vibes. It’s excellent stuff, give it a watch below, and if you happen to be in Alice Springs this weekend be sure to catch Resin Moon at DesFest 2019 along with label mates Xavia, Casii Williams and more.

Oscillations is available now via Bandcamp and your favourite streaming service. You can keep up to date with Resin Moon via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and his Official Site. You can also catch him at Sing Hum Records Presents Unified as part of DesFest this Saturday from 630pm. Tickets are available HERE.