Exclusive Video Premiere: Ella Fence “Don’t Feed The Monster” (2019)

We’re rounding out the working week with an exclusive look at the new video for “Don’t Feed The Monster“, from award winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ella Fence.

A graduate of the Queensland Conservatorium of Music, Ella’s musical style is rich, packed with vibrant imagery, and led by stunning vocals. It’s a sound that flows from one extreme the other – elegant yet gritty, joyful yet grief stricken, grounded yet unearthly. With the Queenslander currently putting the finishing touches to her first full length studio album, “Don’t Feed The Monster” is an exciting glimpse at the forthcoming work, a haunting, lyrical example of what Ella herself dubs “baroque electro pop”.

Take a look at the video below and be warned – this monster will get stuck in your head!

Ella will be launching the single at a couple of Queensland shows. Here’s all the info:

Friday 30th August: Heya Bar, Brisbane

Saturday 31st August: HOTA Basement, Gold Coast

In the meantime, you can stay up to date with all things Ella Fence via her Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.